Torremolinos prepares to host a battle of the barbers at 'pioneering' barbershop fair

The Torremolinos conference centre (Palacio de Congresos) will host Expo Barber Spain 2024, the first fair of its kind in Spain, during which some of the world’s top barbers will participate.

The event, which will be held on 11 and 12 May, was announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who was accompanied by representatives of the organising company, Antonio Eloy Academy, along with other professionals from the barbering sector.

The event is aimed at professionals and the public, and it will include the participation of international brands such as Booksy, Babyliss and Schwarzkopf, while masterclasses will be hosted by some of the top professionals of the sector. It will also include seminars, live demonstrations on models, an area for presentations, a battle of barbers in five categories, and demonstrations of products from the participating brands.

Del Cid said the event aspires to position Torremolinos and the province of Malaga as the capital of a sector that is “booming”.

“In short, a very important international event, which kicks off in Torremolinos and which I am convinced will become an essential event in the world of barbershops,” she said.

According to the organisers, “Expo Barber is going to be a pioneering event, unprecedented until now. The barbershop sector is an expanding sector that has, until now, been relegated to a small corner of tradeshows, and this did not reflect the importance it really has in the world of aesthetics and male beauty."

The barbering sector in Spain brings together more than 14,000 companies and generates approximately 3.5 billion euros each year.

A percentage of the ticket sales from the event will be donated to the Malaga foundation for cancer patients (FMAEC) and the Olivares Foundation.