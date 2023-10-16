Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Margarita del Cid (c) at the launch of Expo Barber Spain 2024 on Monday. SUR.
Torremolinos prepares to host a battle of the barbers at &#039;pioneering&#039; barbershop fair
Events

Torremolinos prepares to host a battle of the barbers at 'pioneering' barbershop fair

The barbering sector in Spain brings together more than 14,000 companies and generates approximately 3.5 billion euros each year

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 16 October 2023, 15:41

Compartir

The Torremolinos conference centre (Palacio de Congresos) will host Expo Barber Spain 2024, the first fair of its kind in Spain, during which some of the world’s top barbers will participate.

The event, which will be held on 11 and 12 May, was announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who was accompanied by representatives of the organising company, Antonio Eloy Academy, along with other professionals from the barbering sector.

The event is aimed at professionals and the public, and it will include the participation of international brands such as Booksy, Babyliss and Schwarzkopf, while masterclasses will be hosted by some of the top professionals of the sector. It will also include seminars, live demonstrations on models, an area for presentations, a battle of barbers in five categories, and demonstrations of products from the participating brands.

Del Cid said the event aspires to position Torremolinos and the province of Malaga as the capital of a sector that is “booming”.

“In short, a very important international event, which kicks off in Torremolinos and which I am convinced will become an essential event in the world of barbershops,” she said.

According to the organisers, “Expo Barber is going to be a pioneering event, unprecedented until now. The barbershop sector is an expanding sector that has, until now, been relegated to a small corner of tradeshows, and this did not reflect the importance it really has in the world of aesthetics and male beauty."

The barbering sector in Spain brings together more than 14,000 companies and generates approximately 3.5 billion euros each year.

A percentage of the ticket sales from the event will be donated to the Malaga foundation for cancer patients (FMAEC) and the Olivares Foundation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish police confirm the body found dead between two train carriages is that of missing young footballer
  2. 2 Lucky escape after man wrecks his new electric car purchase after driving just 120 metres
  3. 3 Gang that supplied drugs at festivals and private parties along the Costa del Sol busted
  4. 4 When will the rain arrive in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, and how much is forecast to fall?
  5. 5 British man arrested after widow of doorman who was punched to death in Mijas is found dead after fifth-floor fall
  6. 6 Fans turn out in massive numbers for Kings and Queens Cup finals in Malaga
  7. 7 Spain seal qualification for Euro 2024 with win in Norway
  8. 8 Underdog exceeds all expectations to become Malaga Open tennis champion
  9. 9 A-Levels in the Heart of Málaga
  10. 10 Antequera now unbeaten in six matches

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad