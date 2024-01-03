Local Police force in Torremolinos launches new gender-based violence unit

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 15:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos Local Police force has announced the implementation of a new unit that will specialise in gender violence crimes. The latest initiative in the town’s campaign to offer assistance and support to victims, plus information on how to combat violence against women, is part of VioGén, a monitoring system set up by the Ministry of Interior.

The unit will comprise of three officers who have received specific training in dealing with victims of gender abuse. The new service will work in conjunction with the domestic violence group of the Torremolinos National Police force.

There are also specific facilities located in the Local Police station that will guarantee the safety of the victims, and an unmarked vehicle to protect their privacy during transportation.

The VioGén system records all information of interest deemed necessary concerning victims, while also predicting, and taking into account, the level of risk. The process carries out all the necessary initiatives, including an automated notification subsystem, to guarantee the safety and protection of victims of gender-based violence.