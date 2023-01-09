Torremolinos police arrest four men transporting 302 kilos of hashish The operation began when a plainclothes officer in an unmarked car observed two vehicles with false registration plates drive through a red traffic light

An operation involving officers from the Local Police force in Torremolinos has resulted in the arrest of four men accused of drug trafficking. The men, said to be part of a criminal organisation, were arrested with 302 kilos of hashish.

The operation began when a plainclothes officer in an unmarked car observed two vehicles drive through a red traffic light. The officer, who noticed the drivers of both cars had their faces covered and were wearing woollen hats, proceeded to follow the vehicles, which, he discovered, were both displaying false registration plates.

The officer requested the assistance of other police patrols in the area, who followed the suspects to Calle Cuba, where they observed the drivers passing several sports bags to two other men waiting in two white vans.

After watching the men and believing a criminal offence was in progress, the police apprehended the individuals. On inspecting the vans, the police discovered 14 bags containing packages of a substance that was later confirmed to be hashish. They also discovered a pistol, which turned out to be a pellet gun, along with almost 1,000 euros in cash, several mobile phones, a Visa card and a knife with an 11-centimetre blade.

The detainees were informed of their legal rights and transferred to the National Police station in Torremolinos.