Torremolinos mourns death of primary school headteacher, aged 40 The town council will honour the teaching professional by renaming the school where she worked as the Maestra Virginia Gaitán

Torremolinos is in mourning following the death of Virginia Gaitán, a resident of the municipality and headteacher of the El Pinillo primary school.

The 40-year-old, who was described as «a tireless worker and fighter» and a «true lover of children», died this Tuesday (7 March) after succumbing to a disease that was diagnosed a few years ago, but which had worsened in recent months.

Gaitán started out as a teacher at the school and was promoted to the position of headteacher in 2018.

In a statement issued by the town hall, the headteacher was described as a «very active and dynamic person» who was always involved in the many different activities in the school environment of the town.«

The statement went on to say, «The town hall sends its condolences to her relatives and loved ones, as well as to the educational community of Torremolinos for this painful loss.»

In the same message, the council explained that, in the plenary session on Friday 10 March, the headteacher will be honoured by renaming the school where she had worked Maestra Virginia Gaitán. The proposal was made by the board of the El Pinillo primary school on 24 February.