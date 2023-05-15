Torremolinos mayor outlines her proposal for renovation of El Calvario area

Marina Rivas Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has presented a proposal for the comprehensive renovation of a large part of El Calvario, one of the most traditional districts in the town. The initiative, which was announced during Del Cid’s first day of the election campaign as the PP candidate in Torremolinos, has already begun under the mandate with the reformation of the Calles Molino de Bóveda and Fernando de Prado.

The renovation plan will focus mainly on the levelling and resurfacing of the pavements and roads to improve accessibility, as well as unifying the aesthetics of the district and creating new public areas and parking spaces. Del Cid explained that the works will affect Calles Santa Rosa, Rafael Quintana and Europa, and Avenida San Francisco.

“We want to give a new image to this very special neighbourhood in such a way that it will present a more uniformed appearance,” the mayor said.

The mayor has also proposed the creation of a specific municipal area for Urban Regeneration to maintain future remodelling work, which, she said, “would always have an eye on gaining space for the neighbours and taking care of the streets to make them more accessible to everyone”.