Torremolinos mayor addresses problems faced by the La Cañada de Cardos residents A special meeting was held on Saturday that was attended by more than 40 residents of the residential development, who aired their concerns about the long overdue sanitation and infrastructure works

Torremolinos opened the doors to its counci chamber on Saturday to host a special informative session regarding the long overdue works in the area La Cañada de Cardos.

More than 40 residents of the residential development, situated on the outskirts of the town, attended the meeting, which was chaired by the town’s new mayor, Margarita del Cid, and members of her council.

The meeting was arranged to share the details concerning the essential sanitation and infrastructure works that have recently been put out to tender.

Residents have been protesting for several years about the lack of adequate street lighting, walkways and sanitation in the area, and the mayor has promised that the work, which has funding from the Malaga Provincial Council and will cost almost 900,000 euros, will begin in the coming weeks.

Constant dialogue

The mayor highlighted the importance of maintaining a constant dialogue with the residents of the area with the aim of ensuring that the impact the work has on them is "as low as possible".

"This work will respond to the numerous requests from this neighbourhood, which, unfortunately, has been ignored for years despite the obvious problem. We want to involve the residents and listen to them in this preliminary phase so that we take into account their point of view. We want to make sure the project is undertaken with the maximum possible diligence,” the mayor said.