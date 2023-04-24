Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The mayor of Torremolinos lays a wreath at the Armenian stone cross. SUR
Torremolinos marks Armenian genocide anniversary with memorial service

Torremolinos marks Armenian genocide anniversary with memorial service

Memorial ·

The act began with floral offerings in memory of the victims of the World War I atrocity, which were laid at the stone cross located in Parque La Batería

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 24 April 2023, 15:24

Compartir

Torremolinos marked the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a commemoration service in Parque La Batería on Sunday 23 April.

Along with a large representation of the Armenian community residing in Torremolinos, the event was attended by the independent councillor, Nicolás de Miguel, and the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who laid a wreath during an “emotional day of memory, dignity and justice”.

The event began with floral offerings in memory of the victims of the World War I atrocity, which were laid at the Armenian stone cross located in the park.

During his opening speech, Khayak Meschian Klamazian, son of a survivor of the genocide, highlighted his joy that Torremolinos recognised the importance of remembering the mass murder, while also in referring to personal family losses.

The mayor spoke of the historical origins of the Armenian genocide, saying, “We must look to the past and learn from history for the benefit of the future: the Armenian genocide must be engraved in the memory of humanity.”

Nicolás de Miguel, one of the protagonists of the act, added, “Today we are here to commemorate, to pay tribute, and to do justice to the memory of more than one million Armenian people who were persecuted and killed.”

The event included a concert performed by the Centro Vartanian orchestra, which offered a repertoire of traditional Armenian music.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Summer temperatures arrive on Costa del Sol, but will the record high for April be broken again?
  2. 2 Costa couple charged with forcing 11-year-old daughter into prostitution
  3. 3 Man held after woman falls to her death from sixth-floor window balcony in Malaga
  4. 4 First large-scale St George's Day event in Benalmádena rated 'a huge success'
  5. 5 Contract out for capture of escaped hens and cockerels from Benalmádena park
  6. 6 Treasury collects a record-breaking 4.4 billion euros in taxes from Malaga province in 2022
  7. 7 Malaga metro smashes records for passenger numbers in first quarter of 2023
  8. 8 Torremolinos marks Armenian genocide anniversary with memorial service

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad