Torremolinos marks 20th anniversary of its municipal music school The facility, which attracts both local students and visitors from all over Europe, offers workshops and lessons for all age groups

Torremolinos town hall marked the 20th anniversary of La Escuela Municipal de Música de Torremolino (municipal music school) with a celebratory event at the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre on Thursday. Teachers, staff and students participated in the event, which included a performance by the centre’s musical ensemble, which the current director of the school, Pablo Salguero, said had “put the finishing touch to an event that recognised two decades of excellent work”.

The school opened its doors in 2003 and has since become a pivotal point for the thousands of budding musicians who have passed through its doors over the years.

“I would like to show my sincere gratitude to the people who in their day had the responsibility of occupying the position of management. These people showed great enthusiasm from the very beginning and they worked hard to achieve new goals. I thank the professionalism they showed at all times”, Salguero said.

The facility, which accommodates both local students and visitors from all over Europe, offers workshops and lessons for all age groups. It also runs free classes for children under nine years of age, women victims of gender violence and their children, people with a degree of disability and people at risk of social exclusion.