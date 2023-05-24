Torremolinos to mark No Tobacco Day with four-kilometre walk

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos will mark world No Tobacco Day on Wednesday 31 May with a walk promoted by the San Miguel and La Carihuela health centres , an initiative that has the collaboration of the Sports delegation of the town hall.

The four-kilometre route will start and finish in Plaza Costa del Sol, where people can register from 9am. Walkers, who are asked to wear a white T-shirt for the occasion, will leave at 9.30am and continue through the streets of the town centre and on to the El Calvario district, before returning to Plaza Costa del Sol.

An information table offering advice on healthy lifestyle habits, such as physical exercise and food that can help prevent diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, will be installed in the square.

The initiative is part of the annual no smoking day initiative organised by the World Health Organzation, which aims to inform the public about the dangers of tobacco use, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to leading healthy lifestyles in order to protect future generations.

The walk is also part of the physical activity project 'for a million steps’ that was implemented in all health centres of the Costa del Sol health district in 2009. The initiative aims to promote physical activity in the whole population with the organisation of group walks and tours.