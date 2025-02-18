Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The councillor announces the programme. SUR
Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
What to do

Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February

The programme includes tributes to Antonio Machado and Blas Infante, an exhibition of Andalusian-themed paintings, poetry recitals, verdiales and the Sabor a Málaga foodie market

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 10:13

As part of the activities organised to celebrate Día de Andalucía (28 February), Torremolinos will pay tribute to Antonio Machado to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth. The event to honour the Spanish poet, one of the leading figures of the Spanish literary movement known as the Generation of ’98, will take place on Thursday 27 February in Plaza Costa del Sol at 6pm and will feature a recital by Sevillian poet María Alcantarilla, who will be accompanied by guitarist Alejandro Suárez and dancer Esperanza Márquez. Prior to this event, a traditional floral offering in tribute to Andalusian socialist politician Blas Infante, known as the “father of Andalucía”, will take place at 1pm in the square that bears his name.

The programme was presented on Monday by culture councillor José Manuel Ruiz Rivas, who explained that other activities will be held in different parts of the town. These will include the exhibition, Andalucía, by artist Juan José Díaz, which can be visited at the Casa de la Cultura until Monday 3 March. The exhibition features paintings depicting Andalusian scenes and the lives and traditions of the people from rural villages.

The popular Sabor a Málaga brand market will return to the Costa del Sol town between midday and 10pm from 27 February until 2 March. The gastronomy market will be installed in Avenida Palma de Mallorca and will offer a wide variety of agri-food products native to the province of Malaga, along with musical performances.

The programme continues with a concert on Thursday, ‘Tribute to Andalucía’ by flamenco performer José Luis Pérez-Vera, which will be held at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre at 8.30pm. Tickets for this concert cost ten euros and are available from www.lacocheraentradas.com

On Friday, the activities will continue with veridales performances in the Plazas Federico García Lorca, Vicente Aleixandre, Costa del Sol and Andalucía from 11am.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  2. 2 Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona
  3. 3 Malaga's Unicaja basketball team dominate Real Madrid to claim third Copa del Rey title
  4. 4 Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army
  5. 5 Shira and Dagur, lost in Jerez
  6. 6 Benalmádena boosts support local shops campaign with new info panels in key areas
  7. 7 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Simon Griffiths comes out on top at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament
  9. 9 Malaga's Bea González pulls out just before her first Premier Padel final of the year
  10. 10 Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich suffers heartbreaking tennis final defeat

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February