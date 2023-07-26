Torremolinos leads overnight stays in Andalucía thanks to foreign tourists

Lorena Cádiz Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos led the number of overnight stays in Andalucía in June according to the information from the Hotel Occupancy Survey of Andalucía from Spains INE national statistics institute.

Last month, the Costa del Sol town registered 583,410 overnight stays, 6.9% more than the same month last year, with 45,271 overnight stays more than in 2019, ahead of Seville and with more than 200,000 overnight stays compared to Benalmádena or Roquetas de Mar.

According to the data, made public by Torremolinos town hall, the municipality registered 122,275 travellers in June, of which 69,807 were foreigners while 52,468 were national tourists. Of particular note was the influx of tourists from the United Kingdom with 21,348 visitors. The Dutch market, historically very present in the town, was the second most important in June with the arrival of 7,010 tourists, followed by the Irish, with 5,377 and the French, with 5,254 visitors, and Poles, with 4,304 travellers.

In June, Torremolinos had a hotel occupancy rate of 79.22% with 3,323 people employed in the town's hotel establishments, an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month last year. The number of visitors to the locality represents 34% of the total number of travellers on the Costa del Sol last month and 35% of all overnight stays in hotels on the Costa del Sol.

Profitability

Hotel profitability indicators for June show an average daily rate of 119.60 euros, with an increase of almost 20% over last year, according to figures from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucía (IECA), while the revenue per available room (REVPAR) stood at 104.03 euros last month, which equates to a rise of 23% compared to June 2022.