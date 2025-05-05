Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
School children learned the important role animals play in therapy care programmes. SUR
Torremolinos launches &#039;unique&#039; animal-interaction therapy programme
Health

Torremolinos launches 'unique' animal-interaction therapy programme

The project has the collaboration of the Nilo foundation and will help the elderly, people with disabilities and children improve their quality of life through workshops and activities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 5 May 2025, 16:04

Torremolinos has inaugurated a new therapy care programme in the Nilo space (El Rinconcito de Nilo), located in the Los Pinares special employment centre, an initiative to assist the elderly, people with disabilities and children to improve their integration through workshops and activities that facilitate interaction between animals and people. This project is organised by the town hall and the Nilo foundation, an organisation that carries out its work through therapy, education and activities that promote development and the improvement of the quality of life of all those who need it.

The launching of the project was attended by the president of the Nilo foundation, José Luis Carrasco Guerra, and the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who described it as “a beautiful project that combines a series of elements that make it unique".

The foundation also invited pupils from the La Paz, Mar Argentea and Los Manantiales schools to help them understand that living or interacting with a pet, such as a dog, can contribute to improving quality of life, especially in terms of mental and social well-being.

José Luis Carrasco Guerra and Margarita del Cid at the launch of the programme. SUR

“Through interaction with animals, we can help many people. There are animals that reveal themselves to us as true companions and friends in difficult times, and which, surprisingly, have a great sensitivity to those people who need special attention," the mayor said.

The Nilo project runs animal-assisted therapy programmes in several centres for the elderly, mental health facilities, in schools and for minors in social care. In addition, the foundation works on environmental education, raising awareness among students about the responsibility of having a pet and promoting animal welfare through positive canine education.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola celebrates diversity in 29th international fair
  2. 2 Tourist drowns off La Carihuela beach
  3. 3 Two held in village house selling drugs
  4. 4 Estepona names a road after pioneering British residents
  5. 5 The food in your emergency kit to help with anxiety
  6. 6 Man held for beating tenant with rake
  7. 7 No answer yet as to what caused electricity grid to collapse in Spain
  8. 8 Power struggles
  9. 9 Annual Skin Cancer Day screening
  10. 10 Enjoy a day that promises to be super sweet in Frigiliana

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos launches 'unique' animal-interaction therapy programme