Torremolinos launches 'unique' animal-interaction therapy programme

Torremolinos has inaugurated a new therapy care programme in the Nilo space (El Rinconcito de Nilo), located in the Los Pinares special employment centre, an initiative to assist the elderly, people with disabilities and children to improve their integration through workshops and activities that facilitate interaction between animals and people. This project is organised by the town hall and the Nilo foundation, an organisation that carries out its work through therapy, education and activities that promote development and the improvement of the quality of life of all those who need it.

The launching of the project was attended by the president of the Nilo foundation, José Luis Carrasco Guerra, and the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who described it as “a beautiful project that combines a series of elements that make it unique".

The foundation also invited pupils from the La Paz, Mar Argentea and Los Manantiales schools to help them understand that living or interacting with a pet, such as a dog, can contribute to improving quality of life, especially in terms of mental and social well-being.

José Luis Carrasco Guerra and Margarita del Cid at the launch of the programme.

“Through interaction with animals, we can help many people. There are animals that reveal themselves to us as true companions and friends in difficult times, and which, surprisingly, have a great sensitivity to those people who need special attention," the mayor said.

The Nilo project runs animal-assisted therapy programmes in several centres for the elderly, mental health facilities, in schools and for minors in social care. In addition, the foundation works on environmental education, raising awareness among students about the responsibility of having a pet and promoting animal welfare through positive canine education.