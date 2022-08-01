Torremolinos launches musical feature to highlight visitor's memories of the town The collaborative playlist will not be short of possible candidates for inclusion, seeing as the town has a long history with visiting celebrity singers and musicians including Frank Sinatra and John Lennon

The mural of John Lennon is one of many that records the town's long list of visiting celebrities. / T. Bryant

As part of its plan to promote the town as a top tourist destination, Torremolinos town hall has launched an initiative called What does Torremolinos sound like to you? Consisting of the creation of a collaborative playlist in which visitors can include the songs that remind them of their stay in the resort, the playlist is available on Spotify in Spanish, English and Dutch.

The list will not be short of possible candidates for inclusion, seeing as the town has a long history with visiting celebrity singers and musicians, including Frank Sinatra, John Lennon, Camarón de la Isla, Rafael, and Danza Invisible, the celebrated pop group that was founded in Torremolinos during the 1980s.

As well as visiting celebrities, people are invited to pick songs that might relate to some of the town’s iconic sites and monuments, such as the Pimental Tower, the Molina de Inca botanical gardens or the Casa de los Navajas.

In order to take part in the initiative, which is included in the council’s sustainable tourism measures, participants should visit the town's tourism blog (www.blogtourismotorremolinos.es). The initiative will be shared on the town hall’s social media sites in a bid to position itself as an innovative and technological destination.