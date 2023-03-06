Torremolinos plans to brighten up eco waste disposal containers Ten of the town's ecological waste disposal 'islands' are to be decorated with colourful vinyl coverings of the town's emblematic sites

Torremolinos has launched a new initiative to brighten up ten of itsecological waste disposal 'islands' with colourful vinyl coverings of the town's emblematic site. The project has begun with the decoration of the disposal containers in Plaza Federico García Lorca, and will continue with nine other sites in various parts of the town, including Calle Casablanca, Avenida Europa, Plaza del Remo and Avenida Los Manantiales, and also on the promenade outside of the Hotel Meliá Costa del Sol and the Hotel Costa Lago.

The town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, pointed out that in addition to the improvement of the image of these disposal points, the new brown containers will also be installed as a pilot project for the recycling of organic waste. This action comes after the placement of the brown containers throughout the hotel facilities of the municipality, where 70 per cent of all waste collected is organic.

The implementation of these brown containers will be done gradually in the rest of the municipality, accompanied by an awareness and information campaign so that the residents understand the importance of using the correct containers.