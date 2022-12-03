Torremolinos launches campaign to mark World Aids Day #Intransmisible 2022 aims to inform the public that a person diagnosed with HIV who is receiving antiretroviral therapy, and who has an undetectable viral load, cannot transmit the virus

Torremolinos town hall launched a campaign under the banner of #Intransmisible 2022 to mark World Aids Day (1 December), an initiative that aims to spread awareness about the progress of HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care.

The slogan #Intransmisible 2022 aims to inform the public that a person diagnosed with HIV who is receiving antiretroviral therapy, and who has an undetectable viral load, cannot transmit the virus.

The project includes a large- format poster campaign installed on bus stops and notice boards throughout the municipality. The campaign has the support of well-known celebrities whose images have been used on the posters, such as the singer, Ricky Merino, designer Eduardo Navarrete and journalist David Valldeperas, among others.

The campaign also includes an exhibition of the posters, which can be viewed between 9am to 1.30pm from Monday to Friday on the ground floor of the town hall building until 9 December.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday by the councillor for Culture, Francisco García, together with Abel Viñas, a representative of Apoyo Positivos, an organisation that promotes sexual diversity and gender identity.

“With this type of campaign, we aim to show that the clinical success to the response to HIV is comprehensive, but in terms of stigma and social burden, we still have many pending issues. Apoyo Positivo offers rapid testing for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and hepatitis, because sexual health is not understood by responding to only one of them, but a comprehensive response to all. We are also collaborating with the autonomous communities to help them in everything we can, giving talks in schools, doing therapies for trans people, or for people who have problems related to substance abuse.” Viñas explained.

He stressed that one of the objectives of the UN Aids programme for 2030 is that 95 per cent of people who have HIV are aware they are infected.

“From the latest data we have here in Andalucía, and we have a very good way of collecting information thanks to the Andalusian Health System, 98 per cent of people with HIV have an undetectable viral load, which is a great success and brings us closer to the goal of ending the HIV pandemic by 2030,” he said.