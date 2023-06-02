Torremolinos launches bid to host EuroPride The campaign aims to position Torremolinos as one of the priority destinations for the gay community throughout Spain and Europe

The association of LGBT traders of Torremolinos (ACOGAT), has presented its official candidacy to host EuroPride 2027, an international event to promote the visibility of the gay community.

An event to launch the campaign was attended by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, the regional director of EuroPride for Southern Europe, Juan Carlos Alsonso, and the president of the traders' association, Nacho Martínez.

"This is an unparalleled opportunity to publicise Torremolinos throughout the continent and to make the rights of the LGBT community visible," Martínez said.

He also pointed out that culture, sports, leisure, human rights and diversity will be fundamental pillars of the candidacy bid.

The winning bid will be announced in October 2024. Key criteria are the relevance of the candidates' Pride celebrations and the support of public authorities and the private sector. Factors beneficial to Torremolinos are its LGBT history, as well as being a town where the gay community is fully integrated.

EuroPride is the most important LGBT event in Europe.