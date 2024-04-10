Torremolinos installs 21 video surveillance cameras as part of town-wide security crackdown

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos has installed 21 video surveillance cameras as part of a town-wide security crackdown announced by the town hall in December.

Mayor Margarita del Cid, announced the measure after meeting with police, and said funding from grants and programmes from different institutions will hopefully increase the number of cameras. She said the aim is to improve security and provide data management tools to analyse the levels of vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

A total of 242,469 euros was invested for the first stage, with an allocation from the central government. However, the aim is, as the councillor pointed out, to continue with the strategy and reaching 45 video surveillance cameras.

Where are the cameras installed?

The cameras are installed in the central area of Torremolinos, but also in other streets and thoroughfares, which are communication nodes towards the A-7 motorway or the exit to Benalmádena. In order to coordinate all the data and information, a control room is also in the pipeline, which will be located in the Torremolinos conference centre. Officials pointed out the need to have a record of traffic or the number of people passing through the streets is urgent in Torremolinos, which, even without the high tourist season, is on the way of doubling its population.

Video surveillance

Remote video surveillance is also carried out on thoroughfares such as Palma de Mallorca, Joan Miró, Danza Invisible, Carlota Alessandri or Isabel Manoja. Torremolinos follows in the footsteps of other municipalities on the coast, such as Fuengirola, and is committed to video surveillance systems for mobility. Torremolinos has also been a pioneer in developing its low emission zone (ZBE), where 175,000 square metres of the town centre will have traffic restrictions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions "by more than 40%".

In other towns in Malaga province, such as Rincón de la Victoria, the installation of video surveillance systems is also being considered, albeit for vehicle number plate monitoring.