Torremolinos inaugurates new space in tribute to legendary illustrator

Some of Francisco Ibáñez’s most iconic characters are now on display in Parque de La Batería in Torremolinos, a new space created to pay tribute to the legendary illustrator. It has been designed as a meeting point for all generations, creating a themed area with large format three-dimensional characters made famous by the popular Spanish cartoonist. The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who was accompanied by Nuria Ibáñez, daughter of the legendary illustrator, creator of characters like Mortadelo y Filemón, El Botones Sacarino, Rompetechos, Otilio, Pepe Gotera.

Made from polyester resin and fibreglass, they join other creations inspired by Torremolinos, such as Mortadelo holding a skewer of sardines and Otilio standing beside the Torre de Pimentel. Ranging in size from 1.20 to 2.50 metres, the space is set to become a new cultural and tourist attraction.

“This tribute from Torremolinos is our small contribution to honour the figure of the most popular author in Spanish comics, and one of those who has done the most to promote reading and popular culture in our country,” Del Cid said.

The project involved an investment of 89,000 euros and was supported by a grant from the Andalusian tourism programme (Munitur) of the regional government.

To mark the inauguration of this new space, comic workshops were organised, along with a comic fair.