Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mortadelo holding a skewer of sardines. SUR
Culture

Torremolinos inaugurates new space in tribute to legendary illustrator

Three-dimensional characters made famous by cartoonist Francisco Ibáñez have been installed in Parque de La Batería

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 3 October 2025, 12:12

Some of Francisco Ibáñez’s most iconic characters are now on display in Parque de La Batería in Torremolinos, a new space created to pay tribute to the legendary illustrator. It has been designed as a meeting point for all generations, creating a themed area with large format three-dimensional characters made famous by the popular Spanish cartoonist. The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who was accompanied by Nuria Ibáñez, daughter of the legendary illustrator, creator of characters like Mortadelo y Filemón, El Botones Sacarino, Rompetechos, Otilio, Pepe Gotera.

Made from polyester resin and fibreglass, they join other creations inspired by Torremolinos, such as Mortadelo holding a skewer of sardines and Otilio standing beside the Torre de Pimentel. Ranging in size from 1.20 to 2.50 metres, the space is set to become a new cultural and tourist attraction.

“This tribute from Torremolinos is our small contribution to honour the figure of the most popular author in Spanish comics, and one of those who has done the most to promote reading and popular culture in our country,” Del Cid said.

The project involved an investment of 89,000 euros and was supported by a grant from the Andalusian tourism programme (Munitur) of the regional government.

To mark the inauguration of this new space, comic workshops were organised, along with a comic fair.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish government approves plans for A-7 motorway junction on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Designing Identity: New Perspectives in Architecture
  3. 3 Spaces with soul: interior design trends for 2025
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town launches new electric scooter safety campaign
  5. 5 Grand finale festival brings total raised for Bowel Cancer UK to more than 93,000 pounds sterling

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos inaugurates new space in tribute to legendary illustrator

Torremolinos inaugurates new space in tribute to legendary illustrator