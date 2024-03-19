Torremolinos boosts beach safety with series of extra measures in place until the end of the summer season

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 14:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos will launch its seasonal beach safety campaign from this coming weekend, extra services that will include more lifeguards and first responders, along with emergency teams that will work in coordination with the Civil Protection volunteers and the Local Police. The teams will have access to two rescue boats, a jet ski and an advanced life support ambulance.

Some 34 extra personnel will be employed to ensure the safety of beach users over Easter, and they will operate throughout the summer season until the end of September.

A total of 11 lifeguard watchtowers will be located along the municipality’s seven kilometres of beaches, while three medical treatment areas, which will be in direct contact with the 061 and 112 emergency services, will be installed on the beaches of Playamar-Los Alamos, Bajondillo and La Carihuela. These beaches are also equipped for people with functional diversity and include assisted bathing services, shaded picnic areas with sun loungers, and adapted toilets.

The town hall has recently carried out extensive renovations to its seafront services, as well as repairing areas of the coastline badly damaged by recent storms, in particular, the subsidence of the pavement in front of the Costa Lago hotel.