Torremolinos tops hotel occupancy survey in Andalucía for most overnight stays in June The Costa del Sol town received 545,077 overnight stays during the month, beating Seville city with 491,815

According to a hotel occupancy survey conducted by the Spain's national institute of statistics (INE), Torremolinos was the tourist destination with the most overnight stays in Andalucía during the month of June. The town received 545,077 overnight stays, followed by Seville (491,815). The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, claims that the figures had been boosted by last minute reservations, “which points to a consolidated leadership that will yield excellent results in July”.

Apart from the most overnight stays, the survey also revealed that Torremolinos received 127,821 visitors in June. Both figures exceed those registered in the destination during the same period in 2019, which Del Cid described as “great news”, because “it reflects the long-awaited recovery of the tourism sector”.

The survey shows that the town has seen an increase of 1.2 per cent in overnight stays and 10.5 percent in the number of visitors compared to 2019, a year which the town hall claimed was “also a record year”.