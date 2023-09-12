Torremolinos to host popular street race on Sunday in run up to San Miguel fair More than 300 runners have already registered, although those wishing to participate still have time to sign up for the race

Tony Bryant Torremolinos

As part of its agenda of sports activities organised in the lead up to the town’s annual fair, Torremolinos will host the Carrera Popular San Miguel 2023 this Sunday, 17 September, a popular street race now in its seventh year.

The race was announced this morning (Tuesday) by the councillor for Sport, Ramón Alcaide, who explained that more than 300 runners have already registered, although those wishing to participate have until 2pm on Friday 15 September to sign up for the race.

The event will offer several routes for junior to veteran athletes, with the main race of eight kilometres beginning at the municipal sports stadium at 9.30pm. This will be followed from 10.30pm by the different categories, which will include a two-kilometre and 400-metre race.

The athletes will receive medals in the first three classified in each category.

“This popular race is a competition open to all runners, so different routes adapted to the different categories have been organised so that the whole family can enjoy a day of athletics,” the councillor said

Alcaide also welcomed the collaboration of the Ultreia therapy centre and Anabel Martín foot clinic, both of which will offer physiotherapy and podiatry services on the day of the race.

www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es