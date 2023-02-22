Torremolinos to host month-long programme to mark International Women's Day Under the slogan Any Goal is Ours, the events are designed to recognise the role of women in sport, which the town's mayor said «perfectly symbolises the progress and achievements in terms of equality, and also the great pending challenges that we have faced»

The Department of Equality at Torremolinos town hall has organised a series of events to coincide with Día Internacional de la Mujer (8 March), a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The month-long programme, which will focus on sport this year, was announced by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, and councillor for Culture Francisco García Macías.

Under the slogan Any Goal is Ours, the events are designed to recognise the role of women in sport, which Del Cid said «perfectly symbolises the progress and achievements in terms of equality, and also the great pending challenges that we have faced».

According to Del Cid, the schedule «addresses the struggle for equality from very different perspectives and scenarios».

The festivities will begin on 8 March with a parade that will depart from the town hall at 12.30pm. The march will finish at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, where, at 1pm, the institutional act will take place. This will be followed by the delivery of awards to women athletes and women's sports clubs of the municipality, along with a performance of the women's chamber choir, Voices of the Sun.

Other events organised to take part throughout the month include a jazz concert by the Femenine Project Trio at the Casa de la Cultura on 10 March (8pm), along with a cycle of informative talks that will take place in the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre.