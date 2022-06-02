Torremolinos to host the ExpOtaku alternative youth leisure fair this weekend The event will offer more than 250 activities, including traditional cosplay contests, kpop dance demonstrations and video game tournaments with thousands of euros in prizes

The Director of the ExpOtaku 2022, David Gaspar, and councillor for Culture, Francisco García Macías. / SUR

The Torremolinos conference Centre (Palacio de Congresos) will host the ExpOtaku fair this weekend, an event that focuses on manga comics and graphic novels, video games, Japanese culture, technology and alternative youth leisure.

This will be the first time the event will be held in Torremolinos and organisers are expecting more than 5,000 people to attend the fair, which will be held from Friday 3 until Sunday 5 June.

Throughout the three days, attendees will be able to enjoy more than 250 activities, 50 exhibitors, traditional cosplay (costume player) contests, karaoke, kpop dance demonstrations, and video game tournaments with thousands of euros in prizes. The fair, which is held in seven different venues each year, will also have thematic areas highlighting Japanese and Korean culture, exhibitions, talks, robotics and a toy library, among other attractions.

There will also be an area for artisans, illustrators and young creators, famous TikTokers, YouTubers and cosplayers.

Councillor for Culture, Francisco García Macías, said, “It is an honour for us to be able to promote cultural diversity by hosting the ExpOtaku here in Torremolinos this year.”

The fair can be visited on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 9pm, and on Sunday from 10am until 8pm. Entry costs seven euros per day, while two (13 euros) and three-day (18 euros) passes are also available.

www.expotaku.com/torremolinos/entradas/