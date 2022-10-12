Torremolinos gears up for tenth Komando biker festival The gathering, organised by Moto Club Komando Amimoto, begins on Friday and includes exhibitions and live music

Thousands of motorcycles will take part in the tour through the streets of Torremolinos on Saturday. / SUR

Torremolinos congress centre is hosting the tenth Komando motorcycle festival this weekend, an event that is expected to attract thousands of enthusiasts from all over Spain.

The gathering, which is organised by the Moto Club Komando Amimoto, begins on Friday and continues until Sunday. Along with the habitual tour of thousands of motorbikes through the streets of the town on Saturday, the event will include a motorcycle tapas route, as well as the food trucks, which will offer different cuisine from around the world.

There will also be stunt demonstrations, talks on road safety, and live music, with concerts by several local groups, including an ACDC tribute concert by the band, TNT (Friday), and a performance by the celebrated ‘90s rock band La Guardia (Saturday).

A new attraction for this edition will be an exhibition organised by the Guardia Civil of classic motorcycles from the 1960s until present day.

The programme of events kicks off at 1pm on Friday with the opening of the motorcycle show and commercial area, which will include an exhibition by the Moto School Malaga.

Tickets for, and information about, the festival are available from www.komandobikefestival.com

One euro from each entry fee will be donated to the Ángel Nieto Foundation, an entity focused on supporting victims and relatives of traffic accidents.