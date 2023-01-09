Torremolinos opens new free car park with 400 spaces The facility, which cost 425,000 euros and was financed by the provincial authority, is located near the N340 and offers easy access to the town centre and the train station

Torremolinos town hall has inaugurated a new car park in Los Palacios, a facility that will have room for 400 vehicles, along with designated areas for motorcycles and 12 spaces for people with reduced mobility.

The free parking area, which cost 425,000 euros and was financed by the provincial authority, is located alongside the N340 and offers easy access to the town centre and the train station.

The car park was officially opened by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who claimed that the facility will have a “double advantage” for residents and visitors to the town.

“It meets one of the most requested demands in the centre of our municipality, which suffers from few parking spaces, and this is without counting the increase in the floating population during the tourist months. The commissioning of a space like this is a commitment to another type of town, one which facilitates mobility and transport and makes the central areas more accessible, and more friendly,” she said.

The mayor added that her council is “committed” to projects like this one, claiming that she will “continue to work to address mobility and transport problems” in the town.

The project also included a new walkway and pedestrian crossing to facilitate access to the area, along with a water drainage network and the installation of a LED lighting system.