Torremolinos celebrates career of the 'Gypsy Fred Astaire' with a spectacular homage Some of flamenco's most renowned performers came together for the show, Torremolinos Celebrates Carrete de Malaga, which honoured the life and extraordinary 70-year career of flamboyant flamenco dancer, José Losada

The show presented some of the top names from the world of flamenco. / sUr

The stars and aficionados of flamenco came together last night as Torremolinos paid tribute to its adopted son with a spectacular sell-out show at the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium.

Torremolinos Celebrates Carrete de Maálaga honoured the life and extraordinary 70-year career of flamboyant flamenco dancer José Losada (El Carrete), who began dancing in the streets of Malaga at the age four.

The show was preceded by a preview of the documentary, Quixote in New York, an intimate portrait of the dancer that was filmed in different locations throughout the province, and in New York, where he performed on Broadway last year.

The show presented some of the top names from the flamenco world, including fellow dancers Rocío Molina, Pastora Galván, El Junco and Luisa Chicano. These were joined by established singers such as Bonela Hijo, Antonio Campos, Delia Membrive, José Manuel Fernández, Fabiola Santiago, and David Palomar, all of whom congratulated the dancer, also known as the Gypsy Fred Astaire because of his incredible dance style, for his “huge contribution” to the art of flamenco.

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, with El Carrete before the show. / SUR

The show finished with a grand finale that included around 20 of Malaga’s most influential performers, leaving the 80-year-old dancer close to tears.

His contribution was summed up by one fan who said, “El Carrete is a person very special to us all because, as a dancer, he is one of the best that exists in Spain, and above all, because he is a good person who has done so much for flamenco dance.”