Future of Torremolinos cave hangs in balance while Junta experts decide on site's importance Although construction is continuing on the site, the regional government has suspended part of the work at the cave's entrance until a decision is made next week

Experts must decide if the cave deserves the declaration of an asset of cultural interest. / SUR

The future of the cave discovered by construction workers in Torremolinos last week hangs in the balance while experts in conservation and archaeologists decide whether it deserves the declaration of an asset of cultural interest (BIC).

Although the construction is continuing on the site, the regional government has suspended part of the work at the cave's entrance until a decision is made next week.

Following the discovery of the cave, which is located on the site of a seven-storey apartment building under construction in Calle Loma de los Riscos, Torremolinos town hall sent several inspectors to the site, who, in turn, reported their findings to the Culture delegation of the Junta de Andalucía.

A report was sent to several experts in conservation and archaeology of the Cueva de Nerja, who will visit the site this week to decide if it needs to be protected. This will depend greatly on whether the site reveals the remains of a possible settlement, for example, cave paintings, utensils or even human remains.

The situation is still uncertain for the development company (Porgofer SL) and the construction company (Aseycon SL), who, while they wait for the arrival of the experts, continue to work on the rest of the construction.