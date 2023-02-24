Torremolinos can now seal off the old tip and convert it into a park

Sections
MARINA RIVAS
TORREMOLINOS.
Friday, 24 february 2023, 12:56
After years of wrangling, red tape and environmental problems, the old tip in Torremolinos will be given a new lease of life. A grant of 6.5 million euros from the Junta de Andalucía will unblock the stalemate, and the tip, which had been a problem for over a decade, will be completely sealed to stop gases escaping and rain water filtering through.
The tip was used to dump uncontrolled quantities of urban waste, and from 1990 until 2011, when it was closed, was operating without licences or environmental checks.
The work to make the 52,300 square metres a park and reincorporate it as a green lung for the town will start this year. However, some 684,000 cubic metres of waste will have to be removed before tree planting can begin.
