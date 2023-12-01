Torremolinos budget for 2024 exceeds 116 million euros The mayor announced that some of the projects that will be developed over the next few years include a comprehensive renovation of Plaza La Nogalera, the first phase of which will begin next April, and the installation of the Camino de Agua

Mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid has presented her council’s new budget for 2024, which exceeds 116 million euros and which will be presented to the plenary session on Tuesday 5 December so that it comes into force in the first stages of the new year.

The mayor announced that some of the projects that will be developed over the next few years include a comprehensive renovation of Plaza La Nogalera, the first phase of which will begin next April. Del Cid said that the new square “is going to become one of the most attractive places, not only in Torremolinos, but on the entire Costa del Sol”.

The project also includes the Camino de Agua, and two new elevators, which will be installed in Punta Tarifa and in Parque de La Batería, which, she said, strengthens the council’s “commitment to accessibility”.

“The execution of the Camino de Agua project will commence in a few weeks, and this will mean a vast improvement in the pedestrian connection with the centre and the beach,” the mayor explained.

Other projects in the renovation of the Barabino house, which has been on the back burner for several years; and also, the Pablo Picasso cultural centre, and the Pimentel Tower, which Del Cid said was “linked to the history and idiosyncrasy of Torremolinos”.