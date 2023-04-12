Torremolinos basketball club's 30th anniversary marked with Medal of Honour for Sports Merit

In order to recognise its impressive track record, the town hall has awarded El Club Baloncesto Miramar Torremolinos the recognition for “its commitment to sport in the town”

El Club Baloncesto Miramar Torremolinos is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday 15 April with an event to recognise the achievements of significant people in the basketball club’s history. Several former members of the club will receive awards during the presentation ceremony, which will be held at the La Trasnocha caseta on the fairground from 7pm.

In order to mark the anniversary, and to recognise its impressive track record, Torremolinos town hall has awarded the club the Medal of Honour for Sports Merit for “its commitment to sport in the town”.

The club, which was the first in the province to introduce mixed teams, was incepted in 1993, although the Miramar school had been promoting basketball for many years as part of its sports curriculum.

Torremolinos Sports delegation said that the club had “stood out” over the last three decades for its commitment to local sport, “as well as for the transmission of values such as companionship and teamwork in the hundreds of players who have passed through the club”.

The club, which currently has 18 teams, from infant to senior, has reaped numerous sporting awards in different categories over the years, including the Andalusian and Spanish Champion of the Fere League, NBA Junior Champion of the Spanish Basketball Federation, the Gold League Champion, and the Provincial Championships, which it has won several times.