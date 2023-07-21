Torremolinos bars and restaurants recognised during tapas route awards The event was held in May and more than 50 catering establishments participated in the Playamar, Los Álamos, Carihuela, Bajondillo, El Calvario districts and the town centre. These were the winners...

The Mayor of Torremolinos (5l) with the winners of the tapas route initiative.

Torremolinos town hall hosted the awards ceremony for the XIV Ruta de la Tapa on Wednesday (19 July), an event held in Cervecería Twister, the establishment that received the overall Tapa Sabor a Málaga award for its creation of the 'Tartar malagueño Twister'.

Prizes were also awarded to the Sabores Bistro, which triumphed in the category ‘favourite tapa’; Café Bulevar by NA for the ‘most creative tapa’; and L Clave del Sol, which won the award for ‘best service’.

Other awards were given to Dtapas Duvens, Buddha Beach Bar and the Luna Egipcia restaurant, among others.

The event was attended by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, the councillor for Commerce, Isabel Vargas, and the director of Sabor a Málaga, Leonor García-Agua, who thanked of all the establishments for their participation.

The tapas route was held in May and included the participation of more than 50 catering establishments in the districts of Playamar, Los Álamos, Carihuela, Bajondillo, El Calvario, and the town centre.

Prizes were also awarded to the winners of the free raffle organised for the customers who voted in the initiative.