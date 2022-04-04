Torremolinos announces new format for its Foreign Residents' Day celebrations This year’s event has been extended for the first time to a whole weekend due to what the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, described as “an unprecedented commitment to our foreign residents”

Torremolinos council has announced that the town will host its Foreign Residents’ Day celebrations in La Carihuela on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April.

The two-day event, which will be held in the Plaza del Remo from 11am until 11pm each day, will present the gastronomical, cultural and musical traditions of 15 different nationalities, which will include English, German, French, Italian, Argentinian and Canadian, among others.

The town boasts more than 14,000 foreign residents from 30 nationalities, which makes up around 20 per cent of the town’s population, and this event is aimed at honouring the different cultures that coexist in the municipality.

Promotional video

In order to coincide with the festivities, the town hall has produced a new promotional video as a tribute to the different expat communities that have made the town their home. The video, which has been made with the direct collaboration of these communities, offers an insight into the services and activities the town makes available to its foreign residents.

The town hall also announced the creation of a specific web space for foreign residents and tourists in order to provide them with information in English, French, German and Spanish.

www.turismotorremolinos.es/en/planning/foreign-residents/