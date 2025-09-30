Costa del Sol towns unite to demand access to new neighbourhood from A-7 motorway

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 17:46 | Updated 17:54h. Share

The urban developments planned in the La Leala neighbourhood, in the western part of Torremolinos, on the border with Benalmádena, will require a new access to the A-7 motorway which runs along the Costa del Sol.

This was announced by Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid, who added that this new link will be demanded from the central government, prioritising it together with other pending projects, such as the new police station, which will serve the two neighbouring towns.

Benalmádena town hall has backed this proposal. "Since the beginning of the current mandate, transport has been one of the consistent questions during meetings held between the ruling teams of both municipalities. The border between Benalmadena and Torremolinos endures a lot of traffic, which is why Benalmadena town hall welcomes this initiative of Torremolinos town hall," the municipal team said.

The local administration of Torremolinos has pending projects, including the construction of affordable housing in the area around La Leala and the neighbouring district of El Pinillo, which still has the potential to grow. In addition, the mayor announced the creation of a themed children's park.

At the end of July, Torremolinos town hall attended to the general urban plan (PGOM) that came a year and a half after the previous PGOU was overturned by the court in January 2024. Amongst the key points of this document, are transport and accessibility improvements.

Currently, between La Leala, both in Benalmádena and Torremolinos, and the area around the Palacio de Congresos, there are two connections to the A-7 motorway: one through the Arroyo de la Miel residential development, with a high density of housing, businesses and services; and the other through the area around Los Pinares, at the access to El Pinillo, which connects with Avenida de La Libertad and Avenida de Los Manantiales, also in a very dense urban area.

At this point, the development that had been planned with the construction of a large shopping and leisure park was left in limbo, after the previous general plan was halted. It included a necessary improvement in Torremolinos' access to the A-7, AP-7 and N-340. The municipal authorities even proposed to the Ministry of Transport widening access to Calle Costa Rica from one to three lanes, connecting the bypass near the Palacio de Congresos with the N-340 and building additional access points at Calle Rocío Jurado and on the western road.