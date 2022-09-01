Benalmádena mayor holds new talks with Tivoli World employees Víctor Navas chaired a meeting to outline the various lines of action required to reopen the attraction and protect the leisure park's land

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, and the councillor for Urbanism, María Isabel Ruiz, held a meeting on Wednesday with the workers of the Tivoli World amusement park to address the various lines of action to try to work for the reopening of the park and the reinstatement of the employees.

Among other issues, the meeting addessed the status of the administrative procedure for the protection of the park's land.

Councillor Ruiz said, “Once this procedure is completed, the owners of the land will have to guarantee it will maintain its use as a leisure park. We continue to work together with the Junta de Andalucía in the culmination of the procedure in our maximum interest of granting the greatest possible urban protection to the lands of Tivoli.”

The mayor explained that, together with the workers, a series of new actions has been proposed to continue demanding the reopening of the park, in addition to starting new negotiations with Grupo Tremón, current owners of Tivoli. He also said that the Social Services department will endeavour to offer “extra support” to workers who are experiencing economic difficulties due to the parks closure.

Navas called on the regional government to “try to unlock the situation”; while pleading with the Tremón Group to “show sensitivity to the situation of the workers, and to reopen a new avenue of negotiation”.

The president of the works committee of Tivoli World, Juan Ramón Delgado, praised the work of the workers who arrive daily to carry out cleaning and maintenance tasks in the park, which, he said, “is not in a state of abandonment thanks to the effort of these employees”.