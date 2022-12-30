Three Kings to arrive in Torremolinos by boat again this year The arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar on a traditional fishing boat has been organised by the Rowing Club of Torremolinos

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the Three Kings will arrive in La Carihuela (Rincón del Sol) by jábega boat at around 11am on Monday 2 January. As in previous years, the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar on a traditional fishing boat has been organised by the Rowing Club of Torremolinos, although this will be the first time since before the pandemic struck.

The festive event will include dance demonstrations, face painting and other children’s attractions, while the Pastelería Castillo and Productos López will offer tastings of roscón de Reyes (King’s cake), croissants and free hot chocolate.

The organisers of the event are again asking for donations of toys for underprivileged children, which will later be distributed by the Living Water Spring Association.

“For a municipality as seafaring as ours, which is committed to tradition and to value what characterises us and defines us as a people, it is a joy to announce that the Three Kings will arrive in Torremolinos again by jábega boat,” councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, said.