This is the moment a fugitive wanted for international drug trafficking was captured in a Torremolinos gym

The individual was detained under a European arrest warrant in the Costa del Sol town, before appearing before the courts and being deported from Malaga Airport

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 11:10

National Police officers have detained a wanted man in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos who had a European Arrest Warrant in force against his name, issued by the German authorities for drug trafficking.

The fugitive was arrested in a gym where he practised martial arts and was wanted for being part of a criminal network illegally producing amphetamines and international drug trafficking, according to the force.

After appearing before the courts and being temporarily admitted to Malaga prison he was handed over to German authorities at Malaga Airport.

The investigation began in May, based on information that indicated the presence a fugitive from German justice, who, allegedly, could be armed and using false documentation in order to avoid detection, on the Costa del Sol

Through various enquiries, officers began to close in on the suspect, discovering that he frequented a gym establishment in Torremolinos specialising in martial arts, the force said in a statement.

With the support of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Torremolinos-Benalmádena police station, and an agent from the French National Police force, the officers set up a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of the fugitive.

The suspect identified himself to police with an identity document that showed signs of being tampered with and was arrested on suspicion of the offence of forgery of documents and, in addition, on the basis of a valid European arrest warrant issued by the German authorities.

According to the document, the fugitive is allegedly part of a criminal organisation involved in the illegal production of amphetamines and international drug trafficking.

Following his recent arrest by the National Police last Thursday the extradition order was processed and he was handed over to the German authorities at Malaga Airport.

