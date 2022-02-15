This is why firefighters swung into action on Benalmádena’s famous cable car attraction Some 25 professionals participated in a spectacular passenger rescue exercise on Mount Calamorro

Benalmádena firefighters have participated in a spectacular training exercise on the town’s famous cable car attraction on Mount Calamorro.

Some 25 professionals took part in the exercise to test the speed and efficiency of response in the event of an emergency on the popular tourist attraction in the Costa del Sol town.

Benalmádena town councillor, Javier Marín, said, "This exercise is carried out annually to guarantee a quick and effective rescue for passengers stranded in a gondola cabin."

"Incidents at these facilities are not common, as it is a safe means of transport, but we must be prepared for any unforeseen situation," Benalmádena fire chief David Bañasco said.