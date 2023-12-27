These are the areas of Benalmádena that will be hit by new water pressure restrictions

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 11:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

Water pressure will be reduced across certain areas of Benalmádena due to the extreme drought that continues to plague Malaga province.

The measure will be applied in Benamaina Norte, Capellanía, Carretera Costa del Sol, Doña María, El Carmen, La Hacienda, La Vista, Parte Norte del Higuerón, Puerto Marina, Rancho Domingo, Retamar, Rocas Blancas, San Fernando, Santa Ana, Sierrezuela, Torremuelle, Veracruz and the Santa Matilde area.

According to municipal sources, the areas selected were based on where the decrease in water pressure would be felt less. The aim of the new measure is to "reduce the loss of water due to possible breakdowns in the distribution network", given that since last November Acosol has been supplying 20% less water to Benalmádena, as well as to the rest of the municipalities on the western Costa del Sol, in compliance with the Junta de Andalucía's drought decree.

The municipal water company Emabesa pointed out that the pressure reduction has been applied to 45 of the 80 pressure regulating valves in the Benalmádena supply network.

Letter from the mayor

Benalmádena town hall and Emabesa appealed to the public to reduce water consumption as much as possible ahead of the warmer months. In addition to awareness campaigns via posters and advertisements, the latest Emabesa bill is arriving at homes accompanied by a letter from mayor Juan Antonio Lara, in which he asks residents for "maximum collaboration" as "the situation is beginning to be very worrying and we all have to do our part".