The renovation of Plaza La Nogalera in Torremolinos enters its final phase The diversion of a power line and works to remove architectural barriers require a budget increase of almost 20 per cent

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 9 April 2026, 12:00 Share

The refurbishment of Plaza La Nogalera in the centre of Torremolinos that began in October 2024 is now in its final phase.

The aim is to update the image of one of the busiest spots for residents and visitors in the Costa del Sol town, in accordance with a design by the architects María Vargas García and Ana Baena Azuaga, transforming a space in which, rather than giving prominence to the paving, priority is given to fountains and shaded areas, with the presence of “organic and curved lines that bring dynamism and lightness”.

3.6 Million The investment increases by some 600,000 euros, making a total of 3.6 million euros and an increase of approximately 20 per cent

"La Nogalera is consolidated as one of the main initiatives of urban regeneration, conceived to offer a modern, accessible space in accordance with the level and needs of a town like Torremolinos," the town hall said.

The project is now in its final stages, which means that the changes can already be seen, as a large part of the square is now open.

In parallel, the project has undergone recently approved budgetary modifications, prompted by “objective causes”. These include the limitation on the type of machinery that can be used due to excessive weight on the Cercanías C1 railway line located beneath the work area; and the need to divert a medium-voltage power line, which, as noted in the report supporting the increase in expenditure, was “neither known nor foreseen”.

The modifications also included the “removal of architectural barriers to guarantee universal accessibility”; the “adaptation of underground installations”; and the “reassessment of foundations and decorative elements.”

Consequences

This has meant that, on the one hand, the investment has increased by around 600,000 euros, bringing the final total to 3.6 million, which is approximately 20 per cent more. It has also led to an extension of the execution period by Hormacesa, the contractor awarded the project. Thus, instead of the seven months and one week initially proposed — which already represented a reduction compared to the timeframes set out in the tender — the project will now take 19 months. If this schedule is met, the work will therefore be completed around May.

The council said that the changes are the result of "a commitment to the public to ensure that the reform meets certain quality standards"

The local administration said that these alterations are the result of "the commitment to the public so that the refurbishment meets certain quality standards, ensuring a fully accessible square, safer and ready for use from day one". "These improvements have been proposed prioritising the public interest and trying to reduce as much as possible the impact on commercial and tourist activity in the area, one of the main economic engines of the town," the council stated.

"During the execution of the work, and as is common in complex interventions in the heart of the town, new technical requirements have been identified, making it necessary to adapt the project," municipal sources said.

The project is part of the tourist sustainability plan of the central government, funded by European NextGeneration funds and linked to the recovery, transformation and resilience strategy (PRTR).

Water curtain and pergolas

As part of the planned reconfiguration of Plaza La Nogalera, an eleven-metre-long and seven-metre-high programmable digital water curtain will be installed. Closer to Calle San Miguel, a walkthrough fountain with interactive jets will be created.

Another key feature will be the pergolas, equipped with renewable energy collection systems, which, in addition to helping mitigate the urban heat island effect, will provide a high level of energy self-sufficiency to the integrated management and consumption system. The idea of planting large trees was ruled out due to the fact that the site is above the train station.