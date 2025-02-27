The new Tivoli will be on part of the current site and also cover the roof of a shopping centre

Lorena Cádiz Thursday, 27 February 2025, 21:51 | Updated 22:06h. Compartir

With the initial excitement over the future reopening of Tivoli amusement park in Benalmádena subsiding, it is time to take a closer look at the design agreed by Benalmádena town hall and landowner Grupo Tremón.

Work to get much-loved Tivoli up and running again - albeit in a vastly changed format - could take up to four years, those involved clarified this week. This allows time for a couple of years for changes to Benalmádena's master town plan to go through and then the construction period.

In the meantime, the final agreement document between the council and Tremón has outlined how the renovation and reconstruction of the iconic amusement park will work. It also gives details of the associated new buildings - two hotels and a shopping centre - bringing the new uses to the site that owners Tremón have wanted to achieve for so long.

Current situation

Until now, the park occupies a surface area of 77,902 square metres, of which the vast majority is gardens, paths and roads, as the maximum construction area (for the attractions) permitted on this land is 16,610 square metres.

This is Tivoli now... It covers 77,902 square metres with the possibility of building on a maximum of 16,610 square metres. ...and this will be the new Tivoli Amusement park Hotel Shopping centre Amusement park 35,860 m2 It will be located in the upper part of the current site. It will have a themed hotel + 34,000 m2 The roof of the shopping centre will also be part of the amusement park. 58,000 m2 Shopping Centre To be located in the area of the current entrance to Tivoli. Hotel To be located outside the park, on the land in front of the water company Emabesa. 4,500 m2 Map: Alba Martín Campos Source: Planning agreement signed between Benalmádena town hall and Tremón

The agreement reached between the council and Tremón states that the overall project will not only cover the current park itself, but also adjoining land, including what is known as the Tivoli esplanade - a free, surface car park - and the adjacent land surrounding the council's Emabesa water company.

When the planning agreement, known as an ATU, finally goes through, the amusement park will be joined by a two-storey indoor shopping centre which will make use of the natural slope of the area.

Shopping centre and rides

The shopping centre will cover 58,000 square metres, with a total built area of 85,000 square metres on two floors. Due to the aerial cable car passing over the site, the upper floor will need to respect a right-of-way in the sky, likely resulting in a staggered roof design.

The amusement park grounds will start approximately where the Tivoli ferris wheel is located today. The aim is to ensure there are no slopes to make it accessible and comfortable.

According to the agreement, the land the rides and attractions will sit on will have a surface area of 35,860 square metres, which will include a new, themed hotel. This is, of course, less than half of the current surface area (77,902 square metres) of the existing amusement park.

However, the mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has always said that one of the great achievements of this agreement is that the current surface area of the park will be maintained and even increased. But how?

Solution

The solution is that the roof of the second floor of the shopping centre will be used as part of the amusement park: a total of 34,000 square metres in addition to the 35,860 square metres mentioned above. In addition, the new planning rules will allow more, denser attractions to be built on the available land - a maximum construction area of 42,220 square metres, which is almost three times what Tivoli has at present. This means there will be fewer gardens and pathways.

Another detail of the new plan will be the building of a hotel alongside, outside the park-shopping centre. This will be in the current car park area close to the municipal waterworks.

According to the agreement, this hotel building will cover 4,500 square metres with a built area of 10,000 square metres. This would be four-star with up to 200 rooms. The agreement also states that the land of the shopping centre is compatible with hotel use, i.e. it is also possible that hotel facilities could be developed there in the future.

Tivoli closed in 2020 and the council and Tremón have been involved in legal action until now to try to keep the amusement park open.