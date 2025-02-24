Renovated Tivoli amusement park to open in four years in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 24 February 2025, 10:38 Compartir

Benalmádena's Tivoli amusement park is finally looking at a reopening date in the medium term. It is expected that it will be open to the public again in approximately four years, following a bureaucratic process and the renovation and construction work itself. The timeframe was outlined by Andrés Gilabert, general manager of Tremón group, which owns the land, and Juan Antonio Lara, Benalmádena mayor.

The agreement envisages that the amusement park will be completely renovated, except for some old attractions that may be retained for nostalgia's sake. The 'new' park will cover the same or larger area. What will change, however, is the layout. Tremón has planned the division of the land into two areas: shopping centre and the amusement park.

The project also envisages the construction of "at least" two hotels. At the moment, the group has made clearer plans for one of the hotels, which will be located outside the amusement park, on the land of the current Tivoli car park esplanade and the Emabesa offices. According to Gilabert, the four-star hotel will have 200 rooms.

The second hotel, located within the Tivoli facilities, will be themed, revolving around a brand "with 50 years of experience". Gilabert used Port Aventura park and hotel as an example of a themed complex.

Tremón anticipates investing between 100 and 200 million euros in total for both renovation and construction. It also expects that the facility will create 1,000 jobs, first offers for which will receive all former Tivoli workers who are still available. According to the agreement with Benalmádena's town hall, giving priority to previous employees during the hiring process will reward the company with a series of tax benefits.

"We want to create a tourist complex that doesn’t compete with the beach, isn’t seasonal and stays open all year round. We already have 80% of the success secured, guaranteed by the location," said Gilabert. He also added that, while Tremón will be in charge of the construction and development of the project, it will also look for operators interested in renting it out.

Opening as a whole

The mayor of Benalmádena insisted that the signed agreement stipulates that under no circumstances can the hotel or commercial areas be opened before the amusement park. The plan is for either all the facilities to open together or the amusement park to come first. Lara stated that, despite the "tough" negotiations spanning a year and a half, the "best possible outcome" for Benalmádena has been achieved.

Lara also said that the town hall will try to speed up the administrative procedures as much as possible. Once public consultion process ends, the company will have three months to present a proper initial draft of the project.