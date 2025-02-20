Iconic Tivoli amusement park to reopen its doors on the Costa del Sol with 100-million-euro investment: this is what we know so far...

Alberto Gómez Benalmádena Thursday, 20 February 2025, 11:52 Compartir

The legendary Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol will reopen its doors, following an agreement that Benalmádena's town hall and Tremón - the real estate group that owns the complex - are about to sign in the next few hours. After years of pursuing the return of one of the great symbols of leisure on the coast, Tremón will begin the renovation of the attractions, which are currently in a state of disrepair, In addition, the company has been allowed to include the construction of a large tourist and commercial complex as part of the renovation works.

Further details about the agreement are yet to be revealed. What is known is that it comes after months of negotiations led with secrecy by Benalmádena's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara (PP), amid criticism from the opposition and under growing social pressure for Tivoli to reopen. Although the public demand will eventually be met, there is still a long way to go before the park's attractions are back in operation. The council must first approve an urban development agreement and include the procedure in the general urban development plan (PGOU). While the latter can be approved by the absolute majority of the local government team, it may require between one and two years of processing, after which the long works of renovation and construction can begin.

The investment will exceed 100 million euros and create dozens of jobs in Benalmádena. The long-debated protocol will be ratified between today and tomorrow. The light at the end of the tunnel first appeared last year, when Tremón defended the name, logo and web domain of Tivoli. Shortly afterwards, the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) annulled the plenary agreement promoted by the previous municipal executive of Víctor Navas (PSOE), which sought to prohibit the opening of commercial or tourist projects in the park.

The current ruling of the TSJA is to allow the new enterprises, while protecting Tivoli's historical identity as an amusement park. The park dates back to 1972, when its first owner - the Dane Bent Olsen - presented the project as a factory "of illusions". Fireworks, a roller-coaster, the Chinese pagoda, a lake with boats and almost twenty fountains that offered a spectacle of water, light and sound kicked off the history of a complex that has alternated golden and languid periods without losing its status as a leisure reference for several generations of Malaga province residents.

Little is left of Tivoli's times of splendour, which for decades has been plagued by legal disputes, labour lawsuits and even a bitter fight over its ownership. The park has previously passed from the owner to Rafael Gómez, also known as Sandokán, who bought it in 2004, before finally landing with Tremón. During Sandokán's reign, problems, such as redundancy plans, non-payment of social security contributions and neglect of the attractions, tainted the park.

Tremón has been pursuing the Tivoli project for years, despite the bankruptcy proceedings it has been undergoing since 2008. The real estate developer started planning the extension of Tivoli as a shopping and leisure park years ago - a dream that is finally on its way to becoming a reality.