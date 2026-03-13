Regional government activates project for new emergency room at the Marítimo hospital in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 13 March 2026, 13:08 Share

The regional minister of health, Antonio Sanz, has announced that the Andalusian government has activated the tender for the project to refurbish pavilion 1 of the Torremolinos Marítimo hospital, which will house an emergency department.

The contract for the work, for which bids can be submitted until 16 April, has a budget of more than 2.4 million euros, including taxes, with an expected completion period of ten months.

"A few days ago, the delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the mayor, Margarita del Cid, finalised an agreement. Today the project has been put out to tender, which will strengthen the primary care emergency service, as it will include updated equipment, eight consultation rooms and 765 square metres,” said Sanz, who added: “This is what a municipality with nearly 75,000 registered residents — and a significant floating population throughout the year — deserves.”

The services of the new emergencyd department will be arranged in accordance with the building’s T-shape design, reserving the longest arm for the medical consulting rooms and the staff area. In this way, the aim is to make the most of the spatial possibilities of the existing building, while also achieving the most efficient internal operation possible.

The building will have a lobby, reception area and waiting room, emergency room, observation room, two treatment rooms, eight consulting rooms and an area for medical professionals, which will have three bedrooms, toilets and a lounge.

This project is a new exponent, said Sanz, "of the health transformation that Juanma Moreno's government is undertaking in Andalucía". "Just a few days ago we laid the first stone of the new Virgen de la Esperanza hospital and inaugurated the extension of the Hospital Costa del Sol," he explained.

The Andalusian government said that the project will improve care for the 75,000 registered inhabitants of Torremolinos and its floating population, without any reduction in the services provided by the San Miguel health centre in El Calvario

Last month, the regional authority, in a statement announcing the imminent tendering of this project, said that it would not entail any reduction in the services provided by the San Miguel health centre in El Calvario.

This statement is in response to the concerns, voiced by the municipal opposition parties, that the implementation of the Marítimo health centre would imply the closure of the El Calvario accident and emergency department. This issue was also brought before the Andalusian Parliament by the PSOE.

Meeting in the Andalusian Parliament

Before taking this step forward, a working meeting was held between Sanz, Patricia Navarro and Margarita del Cid, together with other members of the regional ministry of health.

Another of the issues addressed during the meeting was the commitment to study an agreement between the Junta de Andalucía and Torremolinos town hall for the latter to reform and expand the municipally-owned San Miguel health centre. This intervention has already been outlined by the mayor, who said that part of the 7.5 million euros obtained from the sale of municipal land for the construction of subsidised housing units will be used for this purpose.