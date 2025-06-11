Landmark LGBT+ hotel in Torremolinos gets new owner

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 19:11 Compartir

The building that houses the iconic Hotel Ritual Torremolinos - a landmark for the LGBT community in Spain - will change ownership on 12 June, as reported by the establishment's current managers.

This brings to an end a legal limbo that began five years ago, when the previous owner of the property filed for bankruptcy.

The Andalusian company Ritual Hoteles - the current manager of the establishment - has negotiated with various interested parties for the acquisition of the property, which has almost 200 rooms.

All kinds of proposals have been received, some of them incompatible with the brand's values. However, Ritual has now reached an agreement with an investment fund of American origin which "fully shares the group's vision and its commitment to the LGBT collective". With this, Ritual Hoteles gains security thanks to the new partner, after years of costly annual improvement projects, despite the legal and financial context. The American fund will also bring resources and strategic proposals aimed at strengthening the brand. Among the plans is the continuation of a full renovation of the hotel starting in 2026, following a first phase focused on the luxury rooms and the complex's infinity pool.

It will also be necessary to address pending legal issues in urban planning matters, with negotiations with the local residents and with the help of the town hall. "We were faced with a wide range of offers, including some that showed exclusionary attitudes towards our community. However, we have managed to close a deal with investors who not only respect our philosophy, but are also firmly committed to Ritual's growth in new LGBT+ destinations in Europe and America," said Javier Merino, CEO of Ritual Hoteles.