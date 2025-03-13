Benalmádena parents and teachers take to streets again to demand solutions to overcrowded classrooms

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 13 March 2025, 12:47 Compartir

Once again the parents of pupils enrolled in public schools in Benalmádena have taken to the streets to denounce the saturation of the classrooms in the municipality, as well as to demand the construction of new schools and institutes and more material and human resources for the existing ones.

"The AMPA parents and teachers' association have been fighting for years and demanding from the Junta the construction of new schools; correct and immediate solutions to the overcrowding; more support inside the classrooms, both material and human; adaptations of the facilities that have deteriorated for so many years without proper maintenance; and more agility when dealing with bureaucratic procedures such as the substitution of teachers and non-teachers," the organisers said.

They also criticised the fact that the bioclimatisation law is not being applied with shaded areas in school playgrounds, and rejected the installation of prefabricated classrooms "because they are not a solution". "The families are fed up of not being listened to," they claimed emphatically. Along with this, they showed their "unconditional support for our teachers and non-teaching workers, so that the entire educational community is finally heard, listened to and respected".

This is not the first time that the AMPAs of the municipality's schools have come together to organise a protest of this kind. On this occasion, the demonstration, which took place on Wednesday afternoon, started at the Renfe train station and continued along the Avenida de la Estación. They also criticised a "45 per cent cut in the education budgets of Benalmádena town hall" and repeated their demand to the regional government for the construction of more schools.

It should be noted that since 2008 Benalmádena has had the same number of public schools: a total of 15 secondary, primary and infant schools, despite the fact that the population has grown by 35 per cent in this time. A new primary school and a new secondary school have been planned for the municipality for years. Regarding the latter, the administration has announced that work will begin this year, but there is still no specific date. There is also no date for the primary school.

In addition to this, the extension work of the IES Arroyo de la Miel, which has been under way since January 2023, has been halted due to financial problems of the construction company.