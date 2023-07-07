Tackling the problem of illegal street vendors in Benalmádena One of the local traders and business association's proposals is to retrain the vendors for trades that are facing a shortage of workers

SUR Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The local council and the association of traders and business owners in Benalmádena (ACEB) have opened a dialogue in an effort to tackle the "serious problem" of illegal street vendors in the town.

President of the ACEB, Rosa María González Rubia, highlighted the unfair competition and pointed out that her members had to pay self-employment fees and property rents, among other things.

One of the association's proposals is to retrain the vendors for trades that are facing a shortage of workers, such as the hospitality sector.