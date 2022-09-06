Eco Weekend sustainable festival returns to Torremolinos for third time The free event will offer a varied programme of activities for all audiences with the theme of environmental awareness

The Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos will host the third edition of the Eco Weekend sustainable festival from Friday 9 until Sunday 11 September. The free event will offer a varied programme of activities for all audiences with the theme of environmental awareness. It will include live music and entertainment, conferences, food trucks, children's workshops and educational activities.

The event was announced by Julia Rodríguez, president of the Cre-Arte Multicultural Association - the organiser of the event; and the Torremolinos councillor for Culture, Francisco García, who said the festival will promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles, which he described as “important issues in the society in which we live now”.

This year’s event will also feature guest speakers such as the Spanish journalist and ecological and cultural activist, Joaquín Araujo, who is the only Spaniard to have twice received the National Environmental Award.

“Torremolinos has strived to promote eco-sustainability and care for the environment. Environmental awareness is a philosophy of life that cares about the environment and protects it in order to conserve it and guarantee its present and future balance,” the president of the multicultural association said.

The festival will be held from 11am until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am until 4pm on Sunday.