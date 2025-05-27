Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image from last year's awards ceremony. Salvador Salas
Business

SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony

Now in its third year, the Top International Business Guide, part of this newspaper's commitment to linking communities and supporting local ventures, will be presented on Wednesday 28 May in Benalmádena

Jennie Rhodes

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 10:25

Following the success of the previous two editions, in 2023 and 2024, SUR in English is presenting its Top International Business Guide and Awards on Wednesday 28 May at Holiday World Benalmádena Costa on the Costa del Sol.

The latest edition of the guide will feature companies across a wide range of sectors and industries from healthcare and education to banking and real estate with the aim to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain. It will be included in the print edition of SUR in English and be available online on Friday 30 May.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have at hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

To launch the guide, SUR in English is hosting a networking evening on Wednesday 28 May at Holiday World Benalmádena Costa at which the Top International Business Awards will be presented. As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, SUR in English will be reaffirming its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  2. 2 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  3. 3 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  4. 4 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  5. 5 Discover the five keys to a perfect smile this summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony

SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony