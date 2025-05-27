SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony

Jennie Rhodes Benalmádena Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 10:25 Compartir

Following the success of the previous two editions, in 2023 and 2024, SUR in English is presenting its Top International Business Guide and Awards on Wednesday 28 May at Holiday World Benalmádena Costa on the Costa del Sol.

The latest edition of the guide will feature companies across a wide range of sectors and industries from healthcare and education to banking and real estate with the aim to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain. It will be included in the print edition of SUR in English and be available online on Friday 30 May.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have at hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

To launch the guide, SUR in English is hosting a networking evening on Wednesday 28 May at Holiday World Benalmádena Costa at which the Top International Business Awards will be presented. As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, SUR in English will be reaffirming its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".