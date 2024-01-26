Supreme Court finally rejects Torremolinos's PGOU town plan appeal

José Rodríguez Cámara TORREMOLINOS. Friday, 26 January 2024, 19:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Supreme Court has ruled that Torremolinos' town plan (PGOU) is illegal after the council appealed an earlier court decision. The document had been suspended in 2020 after accusations that the town hall had failed to get environmental impact studies, especially on land near the Palacio de Congreso for the then-planned Intu leisure complex.

There were concerns at the time about how the town hall would improve road access in the area. It is now back using its 1996 plan but the council is planning to start a new plan that adapts to the region's Lista legislation from next year.