Man suffers serious burns after gas blast in Benalmádena The 68-year-old was rushed to Malaga's Regional Hospital after the explosion in the Arroyo de la Miel area this Monday morning

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured this Monday morning, 13 December, after a gas explosion at his home in the Arroyo de la Miel area of Benalmádena.

The alarm was raised at 6.45am when several people called the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room to report the blast in the Costa del Sol town.

According to sources, the incident involved a gas heater in the property.

Firefighters, police officers and an ambulance crew were quickly on the scene to attend to the 68-year-old man who had suffered severe burns, according to the emergency services.

After being stabilised at the scene, the injured man was rushed to Malaga's Regional Hospital by ambulance.